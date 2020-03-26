शहर चुनें

स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद हुए तो बच्चों ने पुलिस की वर्दी पहन खेल-खेल में कोरोना से बचाव का दिया संदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 05:56 PM IST
बच्चों ने पुलिस की वर्दी पहन खेल-खेल में कोरोना से बचाव का दिया संदेश
बच्चों ने पुलिस की वर्दी पहन खेल-खेल में कोरोना से बचाव का दिया संदेश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश व उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में प्रधानमंत्री ने देशवासियों से 21 दिनों तक घरों में रहने की अपील की है। लॉकडाउन के चलते स्कूल-कॉलेज, मॉल बंद हैं। लोग अपने घरों में कैद हैं। वहीं तमाम लोग इमरजेंसी का बहाना बनाकर रोड पर निकल रहे हैं, जो समाज के लिए मुसीबत का सबब बन सकते हैं।
