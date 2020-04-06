शहर चुनें

lockdown news; Vehicles run on the roads even after the ban

लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल, डंडे का खौफ भी इन्हें न रोक सका, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 01:31 PM IST
लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल
लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश व उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। इससे बचने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री ने देशवासियों से 21 दिनों तक घरों में रहने की अपील की है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए युद्ध स्तर पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। 
 
kanpur news up news lockdown news coronavirus news vehicles run

लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल
लॉकडाउन पर भारी गाड़ियों की सरपट चाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
