शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   lockdown in up: People of Karona positive Tablighi Jamaat met in mosques, area sealed

मस्जिदों में मिले थे काेरोना पॉजिटिव तब्लीगी जमात के लोग, इलाका सील होने के बाद दहशत में लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 09:21 PM IST
मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील
1 of 5
मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में नौबस्ता मछरिया स्थित मस्जिद खैर और बाबूपुरवा की सुफा मस्जिद से पकड़े गए जमातियों के बाद अब इन मस्जिदों के आसपास रहने वाले लोग दहशत में हैं। शनिवार को पुलिस प्रशासन की मौजूदगी में दोनों ही मस्जिदों में व आसपास के इलाके को सैनिटाइज कराया गया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

योगगुरु बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

Coronavirus Uttarakhand : बाबा रामदेव के पतंजलि योगपीठ का दावा, इस तरह हो सकेगा कोरोना का सफल इलाज

4 अप्रैल 2020

मृतक विक्रम का फाइल फोटो, हत्यारोपी पत्नी रानी
Agra

लॉकडाउन में घर आए पति को चोखे में मिलाकर खिलाईं नींद की गोलियां, सोते ही पत्नी ने काट दिया गला

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
पुलिस पर फूल बरसाते लोग
Meerut

कोरोना से जंग: पुलिस के काम की तारीफ... मुस्लिम इलाकों में अफसरों पर बरसाए फूल, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से ली गई तस्वीर
Agra

Coronvirus: आगरा में दो दिन में 33 नए मामले, कई इलाके सील, धर्मस्थल सैनिटाइज किए गए

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Corona in Gorakhpur: लॉकडाउन में सख्ती दिखाकर मदद भी कर रही है पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

4 अप्रैल 2020

हस्तरेखा चिकित्सक
Prayagraj

प्रतापगढ़ः जांच करने पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम को दौड़ाया

4 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

डॉक्टरों से जानकारी लेते सीएमओ
Meerut

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग: टिक-टॉक पर छाए मेरठ के डॉक्टर, देश में साहस बढ़ाने के लिए जारी किया वीडियो

4 अप्रैल 2020

इन्हीं गलियों की छतों से पुलिस पर हुई थी पत्थरों की बारिश
Kanpur

सामूहिक नमाज पर 10 दिन से चल रही थी साजिश, चंदा कर जुटाए गए थे नमाजी, घरों की छतों से मिले ईंट-पत्थर

4 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन
Meerut

कोरोना वायरस: उठक-बैठक की सजा, तो कहीं गधे की सवारी, ऐसे लाॅकडाउन का पालन करा रही पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2020

सामूहिक नमाज से रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर हुआ था हमला
Kanpur

जुमे की नमाज रोकने पहुंची पुलिस पर साजिशन हुआ था हमला, बाहर से बुलाया गया था मौलवी फिर हुआ ये सब कुछ

4 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
android mobile apps
Prayagraj

सीबीएसई ने कहा स्कूल डाउनलोड करें आरोग्य सेतु एप

4 अप्रैल 2020

छात्रवृत्ति
Prayagraj

मेधावियों को पढ़ने के लिए हैं स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम, उठाएं लाभ

4 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस को मात देने वाली 63 वर्षीय महिला
Jammu

जम्मूः बुजुर्ग महिला ने कोरोना को दी मात, इनका संदेश बदल सकता है इस जंग की तस्वीर, जानें ऐसा क्या बोलीं

4 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

कोरोना वायरसः आने वाले 10 दिन तय करेंगे कि हम किस तरफ बढ़ रहे हैं- श्रीनगर उपायुक्त

4 अप्रैल 2020

मृतक विक्रम, आरोपी रानी और उसका प्रेमी (क्रमश: बायें से दायें)
Agra

फुफेरे भाई के इश्क में डूबी पत्नी पहुंची सलाखों के पीछे, गला काटकर की थी पति की हत्या

4 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोनावायरस टिप्स: इनसेट में डायटिशियन पद्ममिनी शुक्ला।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus Tips: कोरोना से बचाव के लिए अपनाएं ये पांच घरेलू नुस्खे, डायटिशियन भी दे रहे हैं खास सलाह

4 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग
Kanpur

कानपुर: लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, ड्रोन से शुरू हुई मॉनिटरिंग, नौ पर एफआईआर

4 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Meerut

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की नौ बजे रोशनी करने की अपील के बाद बढ़ी दीये व मोमबत्ती की खरीदारी, कुम्हारों के चेहरे खिले

4 अप्रैल 2020

money
Prayagraj

भविष्य पर भी संकट, निधि से निकालने लगे पैसा

4 अप्रैल 2020

lt grade
Prayagraj

लॉक डाउन में एलटी ग्रेड शिक्षक भर्ती पर अटका निर्णय

4 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर में कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

बेटा पेंशन लेने आए हैं, बैंक के अंदर जाने की सामर्थ्य नहीं है, फिर दिखा जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का ये चेहरा

4 अप्रैल 2020

मदनपुरा में पुलिस तैनात।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: एक साथ तीन कोरोना मरीज मिलने से प्रशासन सतर्क, इलाके सील कर पुलिस बल तैनात

4 अप्रैल 2020

मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील
मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
सूनी पड़ी गलियां
सूनी पड़ी गलियां - फोटो : amar ujala
मस्जिद के बाहर साइकिल चलाता बच्चा
मस्जिद के बाहर साइकिल चलाता बच्चा - फोटो : amar ujala
सील की गई मस्जिद
सील की गई मस्जिद - फोटो : amar ujala
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited