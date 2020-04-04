मस्जिदों में मिले थे काेरोना पॉजिटिव तब्लीगी जमात के लोग, इलाका सील होने के बाद दहशत में लोग

{"_id":"5e88acf38ebc3e6fe909973d","slug":"lockdown-in-up-people-of-karona-positive-tablighi-jamaat-met-in-mosques-area-sealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0947\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0939\u0936\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मस्जिदों के रास्तों को किया गया सील
- फोटो : amar ujala
सूनी पड़ी गलियां
- फोटो : amar ujala
मस्जिद के बाहर साइकिल चलाता बच्चा
- फोटो : amar ujala
सील की गई मस्जिद
- फोटो : amar ujala
मस्जिद के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala