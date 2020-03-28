लॉकडाउन: गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस में भीड़ देख पुलिस के उड़े होश, छत का किराया 600 तो सीट का 1200

{"_id":"5e7f5e438ebc3e72ba3128e0","slug":"lockdown-in-up-loaded-bus-full-with-passengers-caught-on-delhi-highway-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u0917\u093e\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936, \u091b\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e 600 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0915\u093e 1200","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में पकड़ी गई गाजियाबाद से लखनऊ जा रही बस
- फोटो : amar ujala
बस में ठूसठूस के भरे थे यात्री
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने पकड़ी बस
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने पकड़ी बस से निकले यात्री
- फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने सभीका कराया स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण
- फोटो : amar ujala