Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Lockdown: first go service and then grind wheat, this special minister of PM Modi

लॉकडाउन: पहले गो सेवा फिर गेहूं पीसती हैं पीएम मोदी की ये खास मंत्री, खुद रसोई में बनाती हैं खाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Mar 2020 11:35 PM IST
गेहूं पीसतीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
गेहूं पीसतीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति - फोटो : amar ujala
कोरोना वायरस के चलते देश में लगाए गए लॉकडाउन में जनप्रतिनिधि कहीं अपने बच्चों का ध्यान रख रहे हैं कहीं घर के काम कर रहे हैं। वहीं मूसा नगर स्थित अखंड परमधाम आवास में फतेहपुर की सांसद केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति गौ सेवा से लेकर चकिया (गेहूं पीसने के लिए) चलाने का काम कर रही हैं।

 
lockdown in kanpur breaking lockdown 144 act kanpur kanpur news

गेहूं पीसतीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
गेहूं पीसतीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति - फोटो : amar ujala
गो सेवा करतीं साध्वी निरंजन
गो सेवा करतीं साध्वी निरंजन - फोटो : amar ujala
रसोई में सब्जी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन
रसोई में सब्जी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन - फोटो : amar ujala
रोटी सेंकती साध्वी निरंजन
रोटी सेंकती साध्वी निरंजन - फोटो : amar ujala
चूल्हे पर रोटी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन
चूल्हे पर रोटी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन - फोटो : amar ujala
