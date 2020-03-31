लॉकडाउन: पहले गो सेवा फिर गेहूं पीसती हैं पीएम मोदी की ये खास मंत्री, खुद रसोई में बनाती हैं खाना

{"_id":"5e8384c58ebc3e77b107496c","slug":"lockdown-first-go-service-and-then-grind-wheat-this-special-minister-of-pm-modi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0947\u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u0938\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0930\u0938\u094b\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गेहूं पीसतीं साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति
- फोटो : amar ujala
गो सेवा करतीं साध्वी निरंजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
रसोई में सब्जी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोटी सेंकती साध्वी निरंजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
चूल्हे पर रोटी बनाती साध्वी निरंजन
- फोटो : amar ujala