शिवपाल और मैं अपनी-अपनी पार्टी के ‘आडवाणी’ हैं: कुमार विश्वास
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 08:08 PM IST
'मेरे लफ्जों पे मरते थे वो अब कहते हैं.. मत बोलो' यह मशहूर लाइने कुमार विश्वास ने इटावा में काव्य पाठ करने के दाैैरान कहीं। अाम अादमी पार्टी के नेता कुमार विश्वास इटावा में शिवपाल सिंह के जन्म दिन पर अायाेजित एक कवि सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए पहुंचे थे।
