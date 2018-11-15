बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पानी के बिना 'चुटकियों में होगा नहाना', जानिए वाटरलेस बॉडी बाथ और वाटरलेस शैंपू के बारे में
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 06:17 PM IST
बिना पानी कैसा नहाना। लेकिन ऐसा संभव है। कानपुर के सीएसए में चल रही डिफेंस एक्सपो में क्लेन्स्टा के स्टॉल पर उपलब्ध वाटरलेस बॉडी बाथ और वाटरलेस शैंपू आपकी इस सोच को बदल सकते हैं।
