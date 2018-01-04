बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'नीरज' के बर्थडे पर जानें उनकी 'नशीली कविता' और 'लरजती आवाज' के जादू का ये किस्सा
शिखा पांडेय, कानपुर , Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:25 PM IST
लगातार तीन बार फिल्म फेयर पुरस्कार विजेता।
लिखे जो खत तुझे..., ये भाई जरा देख के चलो..., मेघा छाए आधी रात.. जैसे सदाबहार नगमों के रचयिता यूपी के लाल का आज जन्मदिन है। यहां बात हो रही है साहित्यकार, शिक्षक व दिल को छू लेने वाली कविताओं के लेखक, यूपी के इटावा निवासी गोपालदास नीरज की। प्रतिभाओं के धनी नीरज के बारे में जानें ये बाते....
