शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   keshav prasad maurya statement before lok sabha elections 2019

केशव मौर्य ने राहुल गांधी पर बोला हमला, कहा कांग्रेस का हाथ देश विरोधियों के साथ फिर कही ये बड़ी बात

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 05:32 AM IST
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
1 of 5
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
हरादोई के मल्लावां में डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशना साधा। कांग्रेस देश को जो 70 सालों में नहीं दे पाई, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वह पांच वर्ष में ही दे दिया। कांग्रेस का हाथ देश विरोधियों के साथ है। कांग्रेस देश विरोधी भाषा बोल रही है।


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
up election date up election dates 2019 schedule up election 2019 akhilesh yadav dimple yadav akhilesh dimple dimple yadav mulayam singh yadav news lok sabha election akhilesh yadav vs rahul gandhi akhilesh yadav vs narendra modi dimple yadav news cm yogi cm yogi adityanath up cm cm up up cm news cm yogi news akhilesh yadav vs yogi yogi adityanath political news political news up up political news up election election dates 2019 schedule priyanka gandhi priyanka gandhi up tour election
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

हिमांशु नागपाल
Chandigarh

22 साल की उम्र में यूं ही आईएएस नहीं बन गए हिमांशु, इनके पढ़ने के तरीके ने सबको चित कर दिया

6 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल यादव ने कराया कन्नौज लोकसभा क्षेत्र से कराया नामांकन
Kanpur

PHOTOS: कुछ इस अंदाज में अखिलेश के साथ डिंपल पहुंची नामांकन कराने, ये चर्चा जोरों पर

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ऑपरेशन असीम बंद
Kanpur

यूपीः फर्रुखाबाद में ऑपरेशन असीम बंद, गहरे बोरवेल में दफन हो गई सीमा, भाई ने लगाया आरोप

6 अप्रैल 2019

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल के रोड शो में अखिलेश यादव ने उड़ाई भाजपा की धज्जियां, सीएम योगी के बारे में कह दी ये बड़ी बात

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
यूपीएससी टॉपर सुनील श्योराण
Chandigarh

आईएएस बनना है, तो यूपीएससी क्लीयर करने वाले इस पति-पत्नी का फॉर्मूला अपनाएं, रच देंगे इतिहास

6 अप्रैल 2019

fake ifs
Delhi NCR

जिस फर्जी आईएफएस जोया की कोठी में था पुलिस का एस्कॉर्ट रूम, आज खानी पड़ रही जेल की रोटी

6 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

पति अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल यादव दो किलो सोने के आभूषणाें के साथ इतने करोड़ की हैं मालकिन, पति अखिलेश हैं बे'कार'

7 अप्रैल 2019

रुड़की में मायावती
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: देवभूमि में एक तीर से कई निशाने साध गईं मायावती, पढ़िए उनके 10 बड़े बयान

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
UPSC IAS Result 2018 all member of this family is topper
Dehradun

UPSC Result 2018: इस परिवार में टॉपरों की भरमार, मां-पिता और बहन के बाद अब भाई ने किया टॉप

6 अप्रैल 2019

कन्नौज के लाल शहीद पंकज के घर पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल के साथ शहीद पंकज के गांव पहुंचे अखिलेश, आंसुओं के सैलाब में डूबे परिजनों ने की एक विशेष मांग

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
अंकिता चौधरी
Chandigarh

यूपीएससी परीक्षा में बेटियां भी नहीं रहीं कम, दिखाया पूरा दमखम, पढ़ें सफलता की कहानी

6 अप्रैल 2019

जन सभा को संबोधित करतीं प्रियंका गांधी
Kanpur

प्रियंका के बयानों से मचा सियासी भूचाल, बोलीं- पीएम मोदी को पाक में बिरयानी खाना पसंद

7 अप्रैल 2019

नर कंकाल मिला
Chandigarh

रेलवे कॉरिडोर की खुदाई चल रही थी कि निकल आई ऐसी चीज, देखकर लोग करने लगे हंगामा

6 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha elections 2019 Rahul gandhi rally in uttarakhand interesting incidence
Dehradun

...जब सुरक्षा घेरा छोड़ ठेली वाले से मिलने पहुंच गए राहुल गांधी, पूछ लिया ये सवाल

6 अप्रैल 2019

महिला सिपाही पर तेजाब फेंका
Agra

प्लीज मुझे बचा लीजिए, यह लोग मुझे मार डालेंगे, मदद के लिए सड़क पर इधर उधर दौड़ती रही कांस्टेबल

6 अप्रैल 2019

नीम करौली बाबा
Dehradun

मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने पीएम मोदी से किया था देवभूमि के इस बाबा का जिक्र, माने जाते हैं हनुमान का अवतार

5 अप्रैल 2019

उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

केशव मौर्य का अखिलेश यादव पर हमला, कहा जो पिता व चाचा के न हुुए वह बुआ के क्या होंगे

7 अप्रैल 2019

सिपाही अमित कुमार का फाइल फोटो
Agra

तस्वीरें: सिपाही की मौत से गमजदा हुआ महकमा, नम आंखों से दी विदाई

6 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव, डिंपल यादव
Kanpur

डिंपल यादव ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन के बाद किया नामांकन, अखिलेश, जया और सतीश मिश्रा रहे मौजूद

6 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षत जैन
Delhi NCR

UPSC Result: पढ़िए कौन हैं ऑल इंडिया सेकंड टॉपर अक्षत जैन, इस रणनीति से की पढ़ाई

6 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनाव से पहले अखिलेश को तगड़ा झटका! अपने ही भगवाधारी होने के लिए तैयार

5 अप्रैल 2019

भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने भरा नामांकन
Kanpur

उन्नाव से भाजपा सांसद साक्षी महाराज ने भरा नामांकन, कुछ ऐसी रहीं तस्वीरें

6 अप्रैल 2019

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई
मायावती और अखिलेश (फाइल फोटो)
मायावती और अखिलेश (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी एवं प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी एवं प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी के साथ सांसद अंजू बाला (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी के साथ सांसद अंजू बाला (फाइल फोटो)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.