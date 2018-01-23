बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं रिलीज हाेगी 'पद्मावत', ना पाेस्टर लगेंगे ना फिल्म चलेगी- करणी सेना
नहीं रिलीज हाेगी ‘पद्मावत’, ना पाेस्टर लगेंगे ना फिल्म चलेगी- करणी सेना
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 11:28 PM IST
25 जनवरी को रिलीज होने जा रही ‘पद्मावत’ फिल्म का अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा और करणी सेना विरोध कर रही है। इसके चलते सिनेमाघर और मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालक फिल्म रिलीज करने में घबरा रहे हैं। कानपुर सिनेमा एसोसिएशन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल बुधवार को जिलाधिकारी से मिलेगा। इसके बाद फिल्म रिलीज होगी।
