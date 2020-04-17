coronavirus: कोरोना से लड़ने को तैयार कानपुर, संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए बना 1171 बेडों का अस्पताल

{"_id":"5e99e0268ebc3e77b10756e7","slug":"kanpur-ready-to-fight-corona-icu-made-up-with-1171-beds","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"coronavirus: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930, \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u093e 1171 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना से जंग के लिए तैयार कांशीराम अस्पताल
कांशीराम अस्पताल में तैयार किए गए वार्ड
हर स्टेज के मरीज होंगे भर्ती
कांशीराम अस्पताल
अस्पताल का जनरल वार्ड
