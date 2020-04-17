शहर चुनें

coronavirus update: कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी की मौत के बाद परिवार की तीसरी महिला भी निकली पॉजिटिव

coronavirus update: कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी की मौत के बाद परिवार की तीसरी महिला भी निकली पॉजिटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 09:21 PM IST
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
1 of 5
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के रेड जोन क्षेत्र कर्नलगंज के कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी के परिवार में संक्रमण की चेन उजागर हो रही है। कारोबारी की सोमवार को मौत हो गई थी। उनके परिवार की तीसरी महिला में शुक्रवार को कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई।
 
kanpur corona cases kanpur coronavirus update kanpur coronavirus news corona crisis kanpur quarantine ward

कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल का नजारा
कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल का नजारा - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के हैलट में हुई थी कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत
कानपुर के हैलट में हुई थी कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
सोमवार को हैलट में हुई थी मौत
सोमवार को हैलट में हुई थी मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
