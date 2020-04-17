coronavirus update: कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी की मौत के बाद परिवार की तीसरी महिला भी निकली पॉजिटिव

{"_id":"5e99cf498ebc3e769728a0fb","slug":"third-woman-of-family-also-corona-positive-after-death-of-corona-infected-businessman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"coronavirus update: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0949\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
कानपुर के हैलट अस्पताल का नजारा
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
कानपुर के हैलट में हुई थी कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत
सोमवार को हैलट में हुई थी मौत
