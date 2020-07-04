Kanpur Police Encounter: विकास दुबे के आत्मसमर्पण की सूचना पर न्यायालय बना छावनी

{"_id":"5f00a6fcd64d396e5630051e","slug":"kanpur-police-encounter-news-vikas-dubey-surrender-information-police-force-deployed-in-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Police Encounter: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u092a\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
न्यायालय बना छावनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय बना छावनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय बना छावनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला