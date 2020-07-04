शहर चुनें
Kanpur Police Encounter News: Vikas Dubey surrender information, Police Force deployed in Court

Kanpur Police Encounter: विकास दुबे के आत्मसमर्पण की सूचना पर न्यायालय बना छावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 09:42 PM IST
न्यायालय बना छावनी
न्यायालय बना छावनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में सीओ समेत 8 पुलिसकर्मियों पर गोलियां बरसाने वाले अपराधी विकास दुबे के उन्नाव न्यायालय में आत्मसमर्पण करने की सूचना पर पुलिस पूरे दिन अलर्ट रही। सुबह से ही न्यायालय परिसर छावनी में तब्दील हो गया। एएसपी उत्तरी, सीओ सिटी सदर कोतवाली पुलिस बल के अलावा स्वाट, सर्विलांस व एलआईयू टीम ने चप्पे-चप्पे पर नजर रखी।
Recommended

सीओ को बेटी ने दी मुखाग्नि
Kanpur

Kanpur Police Encounter: मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए सीओ को बेटी ने दी मुखाग्नि, गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर के बाद हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

4 जुलाई 2020

गांव में दहशत
Kanpur

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: एनकाउंटर के बाद गांव-गली वीरान, सैकड़ों परिवार कर गए पलायन, लोगों में दहशत का माहौल

4 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए सिपाही राहुल का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
Auraiya

कानपुर मुठभेड़: सिपाही राहुल के अंतिम संस्कार में उमड़ा जन सैलाब, पत्नी बोली- 16 महीने में सूनी हुई मांग, कैसे पलेगी मासूम

4 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की क्राइम कुंडली: जमीन की सौदेबाजी को बनाया धंधा, बन बैठा भूमाफिया, राजनीतिक संरक्षण का जमकर उठाया फायदा

4 जुलाई 2020

गिराया गया विकास दुबे का घर
Kanpur

विकास दुबे अपने संग ले गया पुलिसवालों की हत्या के लाइव सबूत, घर का चप्पा-चप्पा छानने के बाद भी कैमरों की...

4 जुलाई 2020

हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
Kanpur

नवादा गांव के चौधरियों की मारपीट से शुरू हुआ था विकास दुबे के अपराध का सफर, ये है अपराधिक इतिहास

3 जुलाई 2020

Related

आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 10 लोगों की मौत
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में बिजली गिरने से 10 लोगों की मौत, कई झुलसे

4 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (जैकेट में)
Lucknow

विकास दुबे के संपर्क में थे चौबेपुर थाने के कई पुलिसकर्मी, एसटीएफ के हाथ लगे कई अहम सबूत

4 जुलाई 2020

एकांतवास में निखरी प्रतिभा
Agra

एकांतवास में निखरी स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

4 जुलाई 2020

भारतीय वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट
Dehradun

चीन और नेपाल सीमा पर सेना और आईटीबीपी हाई अलर्ट पर, फाइटर जेट ने दूसरी बार भरी उड़ान 

4 जुलाई 2020

विकास के घर को गिरा रही पुलिस
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के घर पर चली जेसीबी, पिता गिरफ्तार, बैंक खाते सीज

4 जुलाई 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता कानून में बदलाव के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे में मधेशी, नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री का जलाया पुतला

4 जुलाई 2020

anoop kumar singh
Pratapgarh

Kanpur Encounter: शहीद दरोगा अनूप सिंह पंचतत्व में विलीन,एसपी, सीडीओ ने पार्थिव शरीर को दिया कंधा

4 जुलाई 2020

पूल में राजू
Agra

दुनिया के चर्चित हाथी 'राजू' ने मनाई आजादी की छठी वर्षगांठ, दिल झकझोरने वाली है इसकी कहानी

4 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन व राणा हॉस्पिटल।(file)
Gorakhpur

जानिए किन लोगों पर होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल, गोरखपुर के इस खास अस्पताल को मिली है जिम्मेदारी

4 जुलाई 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाली के पीएम ओली के खिलाफ मधेशियों ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- नागरिकता कानून वापस लो

4 जुलाई 2020

सरोज खान(file)
Gorakhpur

जब गोरखपुर में आई थीं डांस गुरु सरोज खान, थकान के बाद भी नहीं तोड़ा प्रशंसकों का दिल

4 जुलाई 2020

सिपाही शिवमूरत व उनकी मां मेवाती देवी।
Gorakhpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में घायल सिपाही का मां ने बढ़ाया हौसला, कहा- 'फिर बदमाशों पर कहर बनकर टूटेगा मेरा बेटा'

4 जुलाई 2020

घर में विलाप करते परिजन
Prayagraj

होलागढ़ हत्याकांडः सोरांव के युसुफपुर में इसी तरह पांच लोगों की हुई थी हत्या, आज तक नहीं हुआ खुलासा

4 जुलाई 2020

कुख्यात अपराधी विकास दुबे, पूर्व दर्जाप्राप्त राज्यमंत्री संतोष शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

भाजपा सरकार में विकास ने थाने के अंदर राज्यमंत्री को मारी थी छह गोलियां, हत्या हुई पर किसी ने नहीं देखा

4 जुलाई 2020

मृतकों के शव देखकर हैरान रह गई पुलिस
Prayagraj

होलागढ़ हत्याकांड: हत्यारों ने बेटे-बेटियों व मां के गले पर किए थे ताबड़तोड़ वार

4 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस एनकाउंटर में मारे गए बदमाश
Kanpur

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: खेतों में छह घंटे कांबिंग, मोबाइल से मिली लोकेशन, मार गिराए दो बदमाश, सामने आई तस्वीर

4 जुलाई 2020

न्यायालय बना छावनी
न्यायालय बना छावनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय बना छावनी
न्यायालय बना छावनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायालय बना छावनी
न्यायालय बना छावनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में) - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
