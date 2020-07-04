शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Police Encounter News: Father took the side of vikas dubey

Kanpur Encounter: विकास के पिता ने लिया बेटे का पक्ष, कहा- कोर्ट में देख लेंगे पुलिस को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 10:47 PM IST
पिता राम कुमार दुबे
पिता राम कुमार दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास निर्दोष है। पुलिस उसको अपराधी बना रही है। कोई बात नहीं। कोर्ट में फैसला होगा। ये कहना है विकास के पिता राम कुमार दुबे का। उनकी उम्र करीब 85 साल है, लेकिन जब उन्होंने विकास के पक्ष में मोर्चा खोला तो हर कोई दंग रह गया।
vikas dubey kanpur history attack on police kanpur encounter kanpur encounter news kanpur encounter news in hindi kanpur police kanpur police news kanpur police encounter news

पिता राम कुमार दुबे
पुलिस के साथ विकास के पिता राम कुमार दुबे
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे
