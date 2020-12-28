शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Murder News: Traces of blood found in bathroom, Forensic team researched Arju's room

आरजू हत्याकांड: कमरे से टूटी चूड़ियां बरामद, बाथरूम में मिला कुछ ऐसा देखकर पुलिस भी हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 09:40 PM IST
आरजू हत्याकांड
1 of 9
आरजू हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में नौबस्ता के केशवनगर स्थित माही वाटिका अपार्टमेंट में शादी के 17 दिन बाद साफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर बहू आरजू गुप्ता (26) की हत्या के मामले में सोमवार को फोरेंसिक टीम ने जांच की।
