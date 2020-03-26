कानपुर लॉकडाउन: कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी, गरीबों में बांटा आठ टन गेहूं और चावल

{"_id":"5e7c4fc48ebc3e72f126bfef","slug":"kanpur-lockdown-socialist-came-out-in-battle-with-corona-distributed-eight-tons-of-wheat-and-rice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0938\u0947\u0935\u0940, \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0906\u0920 \u091f\u0928 \u0917\u0947\u0939\u0942\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया
- फोटो : amar ujala
बिठूर स्थित मां बगलामुखी पीताम्बरा मंदिर में माई की रसोई का वितरण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया
- फोटो : amar ujala
समाजसेवी महफूज अख्तर ने गरीबों में बांटे आठ टन गेहूं और चावल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला