Kanpur Lockdown: Socialist came out in battle with Corona, distributed eight tons of wheat and rice

कानपुर लॉकडाउन: कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी, गरीबों में बांटा आठ टन गेहूं और चावल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 01:22 PM IST
कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी
कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस की आपदा से निपटने के लिए समाजसेवी भी मदद को हाथ बढ़ा रहे हैं। कानपुर के जाजमऊ क्षेत्र में समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव व समाजसेवी महफूज अख्तर ने गुरुवार सुबह गरीबों में आठ टन गेहूं और चावल वितरित किया।



 
कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी
कोरोना से जंग में आगे आए समाजसेवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया - फोटो : amar ujala
बिठूर स्थित मां बगलामुखी पीताम्बरा मंदिर में माई की रसोई का वितरण
बिठूर स्थित मां बगलामुखी पीताम्बरा मंदिर में माई की रसोई का वितरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया
कई थाना क्षेत्रों की पुलिस ने भी गरीबों को सब्जी व राशन वितरित कराया - फोटो : amar ujala
समाजसेवी महफूज अख्तर ने गरीबों में बांटे आठ टन गेहूं और चावल
समाजसेवी महफूज अख्तर ने गरीबों में बांटे आठ टन गेहूं और चावल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
