शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Kanpur Lockdown News in Hindi: Video of forgiveness from God goes viral

Lockdown in Kanpur: उल्लंघन पर मंदिर के बाहर लगवाई उठा-बैठक, भगवान से मांगी माफी, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्रक, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 11 Apr 2020 04:48 PM IST
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
1 of 5
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में जनता से पूर्णतया लॉकडाउन का पालन कराने के लिए पुलिस तरह-तरह उपाय कर रही है। ऐसा ही एक रोचक मामला चमनगंज थानांतर्गत भन्नानापुरवा में सामने आया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
up news lockdown forgiveness from god kanpur lockdown news coronavirus lockdown

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना को मात देने में जुटे हैं धरती के 'भगवान', इनकी भूमिका जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

11 अप्रैल 2020

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

CoronaVirus in Agra: प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में सन्नाटा, सख्ती ऐसी कि लोगों ने घरों के बाहर झांका तक नहीं

11 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: लाख समझाने के बाद भी सुधरने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं लोग, इस जांच के बिना नहीं पाएंगे शहर में एंट्री, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

इन लोगों के लिए यादगार बना 'लॉकडाउन', वजह जानकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

11 अप्रैल 2020

राजेंद्र प्रसाद घाट पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

हाल-ए-बनारस: बच्चे बना रहे पेंटिंग, हॉटस्पॉट जगह हो रहीं सैनेटाइज, गंगा घाटों पर पसरा सन्नाटा

11 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in Kanpur: यहां रात में लगता मेला, दिन में लॉकडाउन की 'नौटंकी'

11 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

परेशानी पास न आए इसलिए जुटे हैं योद्धा, मानवता की मिसाल बने ये कर्मवीर, देखें तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में पसरा सन्नाटा (सीएम योगी की फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown Gorakhpur: गोरखपुर में कभी नहीं पसरा था इतना सन्नाटा, गवाह है गोरखनाथ मंदिर, जानें कैसे

11 अप्रैल 2020

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
(Advertorial)

अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
विज्ञापन
prf. Kameshwar Nath Singh VC RTOU Prayagraj
Prayagraj

राजर्षि टंडन मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय में नए सत्र से सेमेस्टर प्रणाली

11 अप्रैल 2020

कन्नौज के बदलेपुरवा में मिला पहला कोरोना पॉजिटिव
Kannauj

coronavirus in kannauj: बदलेपुरवा में मिला पहला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, पूरा गांव होगा सील

11 अप्रैल 2020

दमकल की गाड़ियों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते महापौर
Agra

Coronavirus: आगरा में दमकल की गाड़ियों से सैनिटाइजेशन, सांसद भी ट्रैक्टर लेकर मैदान में उतरे

11 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी में लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद लोग अभी भी नहीं आ रहे बाज, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों का हाल

11 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना से जंग में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहे हैं ये अफसर, जानिए कैसे रोक रहे संक्रमण

11 अप्रैल 2020

आईएएस दंपती अनुज मलिक और गौरव सिंह सोगरवाल।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस IAS दंपती के कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे गर्व, शहर के एक भी शख्स को नहीं सोने देते भूखा

11 अप्रैल 2020

शनि मंदिरों के पट बंद
Kanpur

कोरोना का खौफ: शनि मंदिरों के पट बंद, नहीं पहुंचे भक्त, फिर भी इंतजार में बैठे मांगने वाले

11 अप्रैल 2020

सांसद किरण खेर
Chandigarh

विशेष इंटरव्यूः सांसद किरण खेर बोलीं- लोग जो भी कहें, मैं घर पर रहकर ही करती रहूंगी काम

11 अप्रैल 2020

भारतीय सेना की जवाबी कार्रवाई में ध्वस्त हुए आतंकी ठिकाने
Jammu

देखिए किस तरह भारतीय सेना ने पीओके में आतंकी ठिकानों को उड़ा दिया, कई दहशतगर्द ढेर

11 अप्रैल 2020

कहीं गलियां बंद तो कहीं हिदायत देते बैनर
Kanpur

कानपुर: कहीं गलियां बंद तो कहीं हिदायत देते बैनर, कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लोगों ने खींची "लक्ष्मण रेखा"

11 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 18वां दिन
Kanpur

lockdown: आइये देखें कानपुर में रोक के बाद भी कहां-कहां लगा मजमा, सड़कों पर सरपट दौड़ते दिखे वाहन

11 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

CoronaVirus In Gorakhpur: कोरोना से जंग में अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं ये 'वॉरियर्स', देखें तस्वीरें

11 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन में बदला इन अफसरों का अंदाज, इनके काम को जानकर आप भी कहेंगे-शाबाश

11 अप्रैल 2020

आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Meerut

कोरोना अपडेट: यूपी में तेजी से बढ़ रही संक्रमितों की संख्या, सिर्फ सात क्लिक में जानें इन जिलों का हाल

11 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन
कानपुर में लॉकडाउन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited