kanpur kidnapping: अपहरणकार्ताओं ने ऐसा मकान तलाशा जिसमें कोई न रहता हो, एक लड़की भी थी शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 26 Jul 2020 05:19 PM IST
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में संजीत की अपहरण के बाद हत्या करने वाले आरोपी बड़े ही शातिर निकले। उन्होंने अपहरण की साजिश तो पहले ही रच डाली थी लेकिन उन्हें तलाश थी तो बस सुरक्षित ठिकाने की जिसमें मकान मालिक न रहता हो, आसपास सीसीटीवी कैमरे न लगे हों और लोग एक-दूसरे से ज्यादा मतलब न रखते हों। ऐसे मकान की तलाश में उन्होंने कई मोहल्ले और घर छाने। अंत में उन्हें रतनलाल नगर में ठिकाना मिला। 
kanpur kidnapping murder case up news kanpur news kanpur kidnapping

kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
