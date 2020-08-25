शहर चुनें
संजीत हत्याकांड: धरने पर बैठे पिता और बहन की पुलिस से झड़प, आठ घंटे रहे हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 12:13 AM IST
संजीत हत्याकांड
संजीत हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीबीआई जांच, पुलिस वालों के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने समेत कई मांगों को लेकर धरने पर बैठे संजीत के पिता और बहन से पुलिस की जमकर झड़प हुई। आरोप है कि महिला सिपाहियों ने संजीत की बहन को बाल पकड़कर खींचा, पिता के भी हाथ में चोट आई।
संजीत हत्याकांड
संजीत हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
