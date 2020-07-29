शहर चुनें
Kanpur Kidnapping Case: After seeing the house Sanjeet's family raised questions

संजीत अपहरण कांड: पुलिस की कहानी पर विश्वास नहीं, मकान देखने के बाद परिजनों ने उठाए सवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 29 Jul 2020 01:14 AM IST
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने संजीत के पिता चमन सिंह, मां कुसुमा देवी व बहन रुचि को रतनलाल नगर स्थित मकान में बुलाकर मुआयना कराया। फोरेंसिक जांच से अवगत करने पर चमन सिंह ने सवाल किया कि अपहर्ताओं ने बेटे की गला दबा कर हत्या करने की बात कबूल की है।
kanpur kidnapping murder case up news kanpur news kanpur kidnapping

kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
kanpur kidnapping case
