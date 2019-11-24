शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur is second in the country in pollution

प्रदूषण में कानपुर देश में दूसरे नंबर पर, इन शहरों की हवा सबसे खराब

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 24 Nov 2019 04:48 PM IST
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
1 of 5
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह-शाम ओस के कारण मौसम में आई नमी ने कानपुर की हवा खराब कर दी है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) के अनुसार शनिवार को कानपुर का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक 396 दर्ज किया गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
up news country in pollution pollution in kanpur pollution in up
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डेंगू का कहर
Kanpur

डेंगू का कहर: 'टाइगर' के डंक से 3 और मौतें, अब तक 138 की गई जान, तस्वीरों में देखें अस्पतालों का हाल

24 नवंबर 2019

गीतामृतम पढ़ रहे मुस्लिम बच्चे
Agra

ये सुलहकुल की नगरी है, मदरसे में सीख रहे संस्कृत भाषा, गीतामृतम पढ़ रहे मुस्लिम बच्चे

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
पहलवान बजरंग पुनिया की सगाई।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: स्टार पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया ने की सगाई, संगीता फोगाट संग बांधी जीवन की डोर

24 नवंबर 2019

हादसे के शिकार लोग
Etah

कार हादसे में पांच जिंदा जलेः मां का करुण कंद्रन देख द्रवित हुए लोग, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
अंडर-19 वर्ग में आगरा की कप्तान पूजा राजपूत का परिवार
Agra

बेटी जड़ रही थी छक्के-चौके, तब मां कर रही थी घरों में बर्तन साफ, भावुक कर देगी एक 'कप्तान' की कहानी

24 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

अगले सप्ताह घर से शेड्यूल चेक कर ही निकलें, कहीं आपकी भी ट्रेन तो नहीं है रद्द

24 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सड़क पर पिचका पड़ा ऑटो।
Chandigarh

बजरी से भरा ट्रक पलटा तो ऐसी हो गई ऑटो की हालत, ड्राइवर और सवारी के साथ हुआ बड़ा चमत्कार!

24 नवंबर 2019

रामदास आठवले
Kanpur

महाराष्ट्र में हमारी सरकार 30 नवंबर को बहुमत साबित करने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी- रामदास आठवले

24 नवंबर 2019

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
NIINE

अनियमित पीरियड्स- जाने क्यों बनती जा रही है हर दूसरी लड़की की समस्या
विज्ञापन
अखिलेश और डिंपल यादव
Etawah

अखिलेश-डिंपल की शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह, रोमांटिक फिल्म से कम नहीं है यूपी के पूर्व सीएम की लव स्टाेरी

24 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी
Jammu

मौसम के बदले मिजाज से जम्मू-कश्मीर में बढ़ी ठंड, बर्फबारी से ढक गईं पीर-पंजाल की चोटियां

24 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
फैसले के प्रति सौंपते हुए
Lucknow

Ayodhya Verdict: रामलला को सौंपी सुप्रीम कोर्ट फैसले की प्रति, 'हमें यकीन था हम ही जीतेंगे'

24 नवंबर 2019

trade fair
Delhi NCR

व्यापार मेले में दिखा कैदियों का हुनर, बांस व लकड़ी की अनूठी कारीगरी बिखेर रहीं हैं जलवा

24 नवंबर 2019

Snow Shivling of Baba barfani see this year In niti valley saw first photo
Chamoli

भारत-चीन सीमा पर शिवालय में दिखने लगे 'बाबा बर्फानी', सामने आई पहली तस्वीर, देखिए...

24 नवंबर 2019

यातायात नियम तोड़ने पर ली गई तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

यातायात नियम तोड़ा तो हो जाओगे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, खिंच जाएगी फोटो पता भी न चलेगा

24 नवंबर 2019

बुजुर्ग दंपती
Agra

बूढ़े मां-बाप को घर से निकाला, फिर पैसे मांगने वृद्धाश्रम पहुंचा बेटा, मना करने पर किया ऐसा सलूक

24 नवंबर 2019

मैरी कॉम
Chandigarh

शादी के बाद क्यूं खेलती हैं मैरी कॉम, बताई वजह, बोलीं-कुछ अधूरा सा है उसे पूरा करना है

24 नवंबर 2019

क्षेत्रीय आयुर्वेद एवं यूनानी विभाग के अफसरों ने अवैध रूप से चल रहे स्पा सेंटरों में छापा मारा
Agra

अवैध स्पा सेंटरों में होता था देह व्यापार, फिर भी नहीं किए गए सील, पढ़ें पूरी खबर

24 नवंबर 2019

बजरंग पुनिया, संगीता फोगाट।
Chandigarh

मिसालः पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया का एक रुपये से होगा रिश्ता, शादी भी बिना दहेज के

24 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी युवक नदीम
Meerut

दुबई से पाकिस्तान पहुंचा नदीम, सोशल मीडिया एक्सपर्ट से फोन पर हुई बात, युवती के बारे में बोला...

24 नवंबर 2019

Avalanche warning in Kashmir's Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora
Jammu

कश्मीर के बारामुला, कुपवाड़ा, बांदीपोरा में हिमस्खलन की चेतावनी, 12 घंटे बाद खुला राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग

24 नवंबर 2019

परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लगाया युवक को गलत फसाने का आरोप फिर काटा हंगामा
Kanpur

नौ दिन से पुलिस भाजपा नेता को हिरासत में लेकर दे रही यातना, गलत फंसाने के आरोप में परिजनों का हंगामा

23 नवंबर 2019

पेंटिंग बनाती छात्राएं
Kanpur

मुस्लिम छात्र-छात्राओं ने मानस पर आधारित पेंटिंग बनाई, तंजीम ने उकेरे तुलसी, साहिबा ने राम-गुरु मिलन

23 नवंबर 2019

कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

परिणीति चोपड़ा सहित इन सितारों का हॉट अंदाज, दिशा पाटनी सैलून के बाहर बाहर हुईं स्पॉट

फिल्मी दुनिया के कई सितारों आपको कई बार किसी रेस्टोरेंट या सैलून में आसानी से नजर आ जाएंगे। देखिए परिणीति, दिशा और शाहिद कहां आए नजर।

24 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 3:55

महाराष्ट्र का महासंग्राम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज क्या हुआ, किसने क्या कहा, देखिए पूरी रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 6:13

महाराष्ट्र का संग्राम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार तक के लिए टाली सुनवाई, सभी पक्षों को जारी किया नोटिस

24 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:39

संजय राउत ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस के शपथ ग्रहण को लेकर किया ट्वीट, नवाब मलिक बोले- ये इश्क नहीं आसां

24 नवंबर 2019

एनसीपी 1:53

एनसीपी के विधायक दौलत दरोड़ा लापता, पुलिस में लिखवाई गई गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट

24 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited