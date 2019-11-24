प्रदूषण में कानपुर देश में दूसरे नंबर पर, इन शहरों की हवा सबसे खराब

{"_id":"5dda46058ebc3e54e0372b28","slug":"kanpur-is-second-in-the-country-in-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dda46058ebc3e54e0372b28","slug":"kanpur-is-second-in-the-country-in-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dda46058ebc3e54e0372b28","slug":"kanpur-is-second-in-the-country-in-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dda46058ebc3e54e0372b28","slug":"kanpur-is-second-in-the-country-in-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dda46058ebc3e54e0372b28","slug":"kanpur-is-second-in-the-country-in-pollution","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930, \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में बढ़ा प्रदूषण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला