kanpur encounter History sheeter Vikas Dubey plush room State of the art bathroom see photos

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के घर में था एक आलीशान कमरा, बना था अत्याधुनिक स्नानघर, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 10:40 AM IST
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर चौबेपुर के बिकरू गांव में बृहस्पतिवार देर रात हुई मुठभेड़ में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों के शहीद होने के बाद पुलिस ने विकास दुबे का किलेनुमा मकान जमींदोज कर दिया। जिस जेसीबी को रास्ते में खड़ा कर पुलिस वालों को जाल में फंसाया गया था, उसी जेसीबी से शनिवार को करीब 10 घंटे की कार्रवाई के बाद मकान का कोना-कोना ढहा दिया गया। 
kanpur encounter update vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: साजिश का खुलासा, सिपाही ने कटवाई थी बिजली, फिर चलीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां

5 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

रूस में पढ़ता है विकास का बेटा, लखनऊ में हैं पत्नी और दो बच्चे, छोटे भाई की बीवी दस साल से बिकरू प्रधान

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Bareilly

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के नेपाल भागने की आशंका पर बॉर्डर पर अलर्ट, लखीमपुर खीरी में गश्त बढ़ी

5 जुलाई 2020

घटना की मूल जड़ बताती समीक्षा शुक्ला, उनकी मां व बहन
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: बहन को छह बीघा जमीन दिलाने का विवाद बना काल, इस एफआईआर पर दबिश देने गई थी पुलिस, मिली मौत

5 जुलाई 2020

न्यायालय बना छावनी
Kanpur

Kanpur Police Encounter: विकास दुबे के आत्मसमर्पण की सूचना पर न्यायालय बना छावनी

5 जुलाई 2020

पिता राम कुमार दुबे
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter : हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे के पिता की धमकी, पुलिस को कोर्ट में देख लेंगे

5 जुलाई 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास चमकने लगी दुकानें, स्मारक खुलने के साथ सैलानियों का इंतजार

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउटर: पढ़ें क्या है वो मामला, जिसमें विकास दुबे को पकड़ने पहुंची थी पुलिस, मारे गए आठ जवान

5 जुलाई 2020

पूर्व दर्जाप्राप्त राज्यमंत्री संतोष शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो) सीएम योगी एवं कुख्यात अपराधी विकास
Kanpur

योगी सुनेंगे संतोष शुक्ला हत्याकांड की कहानी, सीएम खुफिया तंत्र और पुलिस से जुटा रहे हैं पूरी जानकारी

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

kanpur encounter: एनकाउंटर के खौफ से सरेंडर करने की फिराक में कुख्यात विकास दुबे, सामने आए ये संकेत

5 जुलाई 2020

ग्रामीणों में विकास दुबे खौफ का दूसरा नाम है
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की दहशत, ग्रामीण बोले साहब, हमे माफ करो, जिंदा बचा तो हमे मार डालेगा...

5 जुलाई 2020

रविवार सुबह दिल्ली में हुई बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर: आज दिनभर छाए रहेंगे बादल, अगले तीन-चार दिनों तक हो सकती है बारिश

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे के नौकर का खुलासा, दबिश से पहले आया था पुलिस का फोन

5 जुलाई 2020

घटना के बाद शिवराजपुर ब्लाक में पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

आपराधिक अकड़, राजनैतिक पकड़ विकास दुबे के दबदबे का आधार, ब्लाक प्रमुख बनने की थी चाहत, आरक्षण बन रहा था बाधा

5 जुलाई 2020

सरला दुबे, विकास की मां
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: विकास दुबे की मां बोलीं पहले नेताओं ने अपराध करवाए, अब बन गए जान के दुश्मन

5 जुलाई 2020

Baba Amarnath Yatra
Jammu

महासंयोग: इस बार बाबा अमरनाथ के शिवलिंग में दिख रही ये छवि, सदियों में कभी-कभार होता है ऐसा

5 जुलाई 2020

बदरीनाथ और यमुनोत्री हाईवे
Chamoli

मानसून आते ही बदरीनाथ और यमुनोत्री हाईवे बना 'डेंजर जोन', पहाड़ी से गिर रहे पत्थर, रास्ता बंद, तस्वीरें...

5 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
Kanpur

देहात कोर्ट के सामने ही सजती थी विकास दुबे की कचहरी, मिलने वालों की लगती थी लाइन, मंत्रियों तक के आते थे फोन

5 जुलाई 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा।(file)
Gorakhpur

Guru Purnima 2020: गोरखनाथ मंदिर में गुरु पूर्णिमा पर नहीं होंगे सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम, जानिए क्या है वजह

5 जुलाई 2020

ब्रज में तेज प्रताप यादव
Agra

बिहार चुनाव से पहले श्रीकृष्ण की शरण में तेज प्रताप यादव, इस वेशभूषा में कर रहे ब्रज भ्रमण

5 जुलाई 2020

पूल में राजू
Agra

दुनिया के चर्चित हाथी 'राजू' ने मनाई आजादी की छठी वर्षगांठ, दिल झकझोरने वाली है इसकी कहानी

5 जुलाई 2020

Encounter KULGAM
Jammu

मां रो-रोकर कह रही थी- बेटा समर्पण कर दे, पर नहीं माना आतंकी, फिर साथी सहित ऐसे हुआ सफाया

5 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter
