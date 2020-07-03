शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur encounter history sheeter vikas and criminals fired on police team, eight policemen killed

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सीओ, इंस्पेक्टर समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, जानिए इनके नाम, परिजनों पर टूटा कहर, नहीं थम रहे आंसू

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 10:33 AM IST
शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन
1 of 10
शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में देर रात कुख्यात बदमाशों को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग में सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हो गए। एडीजी जय नारायण सिंह ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। कई सिपाहियों को बेहद गंभीर हालत में रीजेंसी भर्ती कराया गया है। 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur history kanpur police attack on police

बुराड़ी में अपने घर में मोहन सिंह...
Delhi NCR

दो साल बाद 'बुराड़ी का वो घर' आज गुलजार है.., सामने से गुजरने में डरते थे लोग

3 जुलाई 2020

