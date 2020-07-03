कानपुर एनकाउंटर: सीओ, इंस्पेक्टर समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मी शहीद, जानिए इनके नाम, परिजनों पर टूटा कहर, नहीं थम रहे आंसू

{"_id":"5efeb63b3b3acc06e11757bc","slug":"kanpur-encounter-history-sheeter-vikas-and-criminals-fired-on-police-team-eight-policemen-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930: \u0938\u0940\u0913, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0906\u0920 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीदों की फाइल फोटो व बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
इसी गांव में हुई घटना
- फोटो : amar ujala
घटना के बाद गांव में तैनात आरएएफ
- फोटो : amar ujala
आठ पुलिसकर्मी हुए शहीद
- फोटो : amar ujala
एसएसपी कानपुर दिनेश कुमार
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे (जैकेट में) को पकड़ने गई पुलिस टीम पर हमला
- फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में लगी भीड़
- फोटो : amar ujala
ड्रोन से गांव की निगरानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला