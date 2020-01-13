शहर चुनें

दोहरा हत्याकांड: मुझे विटामिन बी-12 की कमी, तभी नहीं आते आंसू, रोहित का अजीब बयान सुन पुलिस हैरान

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 13 Jan 2020 10:17 AM IST
jaipur mother and son murder case
1 of 5
jaipur mother and son murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयपुर में पत्नी-बेटे की हत्या में गिरफ्तार इंडियन ऑयल के अधिकारी रोहित तिवारी को अपनी करतूत पर जरा भी पछतावा नहीं है। जब पुलिस ने उससे पूछा कि पत्नी-बेटे के शव को देखकर दुख नहीं हुआ, तो उसने जवाब दिया कि उसे विटामिन-बी 12 की कमी है। इस वजह से आंसू नहीं निकलते हैं। 
jaipur double murder case jaipur murder case mother and son murdered jaipur mother and son murder case
