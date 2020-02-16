अखिलेश के सामने जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाया तो पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे, देर रात मिली जमानत

{"_id":"5e49366f8ebc3e6a907bb916","slug":"jai-shri-ram-slogans-in-front-of-akhilesh-reached-behind-bars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e49366f8ebc3e6a907bb916","slug":"jai-shri-ram-slogans-in-front-of-akhilesh-reached-behind-bars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e49366f8ebc3e6a907bb916","slug":"jai-shri-ram-slogans-in-front-of-akhilesh-reached-behind-bars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e49366f8ebc3e6a907bb916","slug":"jai-shri-ram-slogans-in-front-of-akhilesh-reached-behind-bars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e49366f8ebc3e6a907bb916","slug":"jai-shri-ram-slogans-in-front-of-akhilesh-reached-behind-bars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092f \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई थी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला