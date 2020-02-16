शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Jai Shri Ram slogans in front of Akhilesh reached behind bars

अखिलेश के सामने जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाया तो पहुंचा सलाखों के पीछे, देर रात मिली जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 06:06 PM IST
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अखिलेश यादव की सभा में युवक को जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाना इतना भारी पड़ा कि उसे रात सलाखों के पीछे काटनी पड़ी लेकिन देर रात उसे इस मामले में जमानत मिल गई। सपा कार्यालय परिसर में शनिवार को महिला सम्मेलन के दौरान जय श्रीराम का नारा लगाने वाले युवक को देररात एसडीएम कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई।
 
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव
सपा के महिला सम्मेलन में अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया
युवक जिसे अखिलेश ने बुलाया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई थी
पुलिस युवक को बचाकर ले गई थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
