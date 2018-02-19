बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आईआईटी में छात्रों को नहीं मिल रहा साफ-सुथरा खाना, एक रिपोर्ट में खुलासा
हिमांशु मिश्र, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 03:28 PM IST
आईआईटी कानपुर में छात्रों को साफ-सुथरा खाना नहीं मिल रहा है। इस बात का खुलासा फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (एफएसएसएआई) की ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में हुआ है।
एफएसएसएआई ने जनवरी 2018 में देश के 12 उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में शिकायत मिलने के बाद ऑडिट किया था।
