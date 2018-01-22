बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a65b3164f1c1ba4268b5cac","slug":"if-you-are-playing-a-loudspeaker-on-republic-day-take-care-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गणतंत्र दिवस पर लाउडस्पीकर बजा रहे हैं तो इन बातों का जरूर रखें ख्याल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 03:33 PM IST
गणतंत्र दिवस (26 जनवरी) पर स्कूल-कॉलेज के अंदर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में 10 डेसिबल तक लाउडस्पीकर बजाने पर अनुमति लेना अनिवार्य नहीं होगा। इसके अलावा जुलूस या सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लाउड स्पीकर लगाने की अनुमति लेनी होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a65b3164f1c1ba4268b5cac","slug":"if-you-are-playing-a-loudspeaker-on-republic-day-take-care-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a65b3164f1c1ba4268b5cac","slug":"if-you-are-playing-a-loudspeaker-on-republic-day-take-care-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a65b3164f1c1ba4268b5cac","slug":"if-you-are-playing-a-loudspeaker-on-republic-day-take-care-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a65b3164f1c1ba4268b5cac","slug":"if-you-are-playing-a-loudspeaker-on-republic-day-take-care-of-these-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.