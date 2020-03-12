मुलायम ने शिवपाल के आते ही छोड़ा मंच, लगे चाचा-भतीजे के नारे तो अखिलेश ने तल्ख लहजे में दी चेतावनी

{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल यादव भी पहुंचे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अखिलेश ने योगी और केंद्र सरकार पर बोला हमला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल के आते ही चले गए मुलायम सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल ने छुए भाई रामगोपाल के पैर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e69c4908ebc3ec7b70dd82d","slug":"holi-2020-mulayam-left-the-stage-as-soon-as-shivpal-came","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091a, \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e-\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u094d\u0916 \u0932\u0939\u091c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला