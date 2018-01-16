बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
IITians ने सेना के लिए बनाया हेलीकॉप्टर, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 08:05 PM IST
आईआईटी कानपुर के एयरोस्पेस विभाग के छात्रों द्वारा तैयार हेलीकॉप्टर ‘विभरम’ ने 15 जनवरी को सेना दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के समक्ष उड़ान भरी। विभरम को गेम चेंजिंग हेलीकॉप्टर का दर्जा दिया गया है।
