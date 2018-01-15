बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मौनी अमावस्याःकई राशियों की बदलेगी किस्मत, इन उपायों से दूर होंगी परेशानियां
शिखा पांडेय, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 06:44 PM IST
साल भर में पड़ने वाली तीन अमावस्या में मौनी अमावस्या का खास महत्व है। मौनी अमावस्या 16 जनवरी को पड़ रही है। शिवमहापुराण में माघ मास की अमावस्या यानी मौनी अमावस्या का महत्व बताते हुए स्वयं भगवान शिव कहते हैं कि जो मनुष्य इस दिन गंगा, जमुना आदि सप्त नदियों में स्नान करके सच्चे मन से दान करता है उस पर समस्त नक्षत्रों की कृपा रहती है। बलभद्र पीठाधीश्वर आचार्य विष्णु महाराज बता रहे हैं इस दिन के महत्व, दान व पूजन के बारे में...
