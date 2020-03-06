यूपी: झमझमा के बरसा पानी, कई जिलों में हुई ओलावृष्टि, मौसम विभाग ने जारी की ये चेतावनी

{"_id":"5e624fed8ebc3ef40f50c020","slug":"heavy-rains-in-many-districts-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091d\u092e\u091d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देर शाम घना अंधेरा छा गया और तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं फिर हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घने बादलों के साथ चलीं तेज हवाएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कई जिलों में आंधी के बाद बारिश हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला