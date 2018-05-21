शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Heavy heat made people bothered

उफ्फ इतनी भयंकर गर्मी! आसमान से बरसे अंगारे, 43 के पार हुआ पारा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 08:46 PM IST
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
1 of 6
भीषण गर्मी ने सोमवार को लोगों को जमकर छकाया। अधिकतम तापमान 43 डिग्री सेल्सियम रिकॉर्ड किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 32 डिग्री रहा। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
heavy heat temperature warmth heat summer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

mayawati home
Lucknow

सबसे बड़े बंगले में रहेंगी मायावती तो गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का आशियाना होगा सबसे छोटा

21 मई 2018

क्राइम
Dehradun

बैंक में मेहनत की कमाई जमा करते हैं तो इस नियम को न करें नजर अंदाज, वरना जमा पूंजी होगी बर्बाद

21 मई 2018

Himachal Pradesh: Woman poisons Two children commits suicide
Shimla

दिल दहला देने वाली तस्वीरें- दो बच्चों को जहर देकर फंदे पर झूल गई मां

21 मई 2018

mayawati home
Lucknow

मायावती की तिकड़मी चाल, सरकारी आवास बचाने के लिए उस पर लगवा दिया 'कांशीराम गेस्ट हाउस' का बोर्ड

21 मई 2018

pradyuman murder case
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में 7 साल के मासूम की स्कूल में हत्या मामले में आरोपी छात्र पर चलेगा वयस्क की तरह केस

21 मई 2018

ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग
Dehradun

ऑनलाइन शापिंग करते हैं तो बरतें ये सावधानियां, वरना बाद में हाथ मलते रह जाएंगे

21 मई 2018

More in City & states

UP government will give pension to 50 lahk people
Lucknow

50 लाख लोगों को प्रतिमाह पेंशन देगी योगी सरकार, यहां देखें किसे मिलेगा कितना लाभ

21 मई 2018

इस शख्स की हुई मौत
Delhi NCR

घर पहुंची दो थानों की पुलिस और दूसरी मंजिल पर ले जाकर खूब पीटा फिर फेंक दिया नीचे, मौत

21 मई 2018

जहरीली शराब कांड
Kanpur

'मौत की माधुरी' का दर्दनाक मंजर बयां करती ये तस्वीरें, अस्पताल में मचा हाहाकार तो 'घर में मातम'

21 मई 2018

himachal weather forecast: temperature keep rising in the mountains
Shimla

तस्वीरें: मैदानों के बाद अब पहाड़ों में भी छूटने लगे पसीने, इतने डिग्री पहुंचा पारा

21 मई 2018

Delhi Police file another charge sheet in Sunanda Pushkar death case IN city court
Delhi NCR

एक्सक्लूसिव: सुनंदा पुष्कर मौत मामले में एक और खुलासा, पाक पत्रकार मेहर से नाम बदलकर चैटिंग करते थे थरूर

21 मई 2018

rajiv gandhi
Delhi NCR

PICS: राजीव गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर जब जुटे कांग्रेसी तो राहुल को न जाने क्या समझाने लगीं बहन प्रियंका गांधी

21 मई 2018

deepak nainwal
Dehradun

आतंकी मुठभेड़ में शहीद दीपक द्वारा परिवार को की गई ये आखिरी कॉल आपकी आखें भिगो देगी

21 मई 2018

कैराना
Delhi NCR

कैराना उप चुनावः मैदान में नहीं है कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी फिर भी बड़े-बड़े नेता जल्द पहुंच कर सकते हैं प्रचार

21 मई 2018

lord vishnu
Delhi NCR

पुरुषोत्तम मासः 13 जून तक न करें ये 14 काम, हो सकता है बुरा परिणाम

21 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

हवाई जहाज से भी ज्यादा हैं इन ट्रेनों का किराया लेकिन सुविधाओं के नाम पर ये हाल

21 मई 2018

जहरीली शराब से मौत
Kanpur

बड़े षड़यंत्र के तहत सपा का पूर्व विधायक बिकवा रहा जहरीली शराब, बख्शा नहीं जाएगाः CM योगी

21 मई 2018

डेमो
Varanasi

शादी वाले घर में परिवार वालों ने खोला कमरे का दरवाजा, नजारा देखकर रह गए सन्न

21 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

आइए लुत्फ उठाए लखनऊ के इन खूबसूरत पार्कों का, बच्चों से लेकर बड़ों तक को देगा सुकून

21 मई 2018

Himachal Pradesh: 5 dies, 11 injured when Tata Sumo falls in to gorge
Shimla

तस्वीरें: खाई में गिरी टाटा सूमो, एक साल की बच्ची समेत पांच की मौत, 11 घायल

21 मई 2018

facebook love
Varanasi

पत्नी और बच्चों को छोड़, युवक ने फेसबुक फ्रेंड से रचाई शादी, फिर हुआ यह अंजाम

21 मई 2018

accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वेः SC के अल्टीमेटम के बाद 27 मई को होगा उद्घाटन, काम युद्ध स्तर पर जारी

21 मई 2018

गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग
गर्मी से बेहाल लोग

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.