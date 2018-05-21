बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उफ्फ इतनी भयंकर गर्मी! आसमान से बरसे अंगारे, 43 के पार हुआ पारा
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 08:46 PM IST
भीषण गर्मी ने सोमवार को लोगों को जमकर छकाया। अधिकतम तापमान 43 डिग्री सेल्सियम रिकॉर्ड किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 32 डिग्री रहा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b02e21b4f1c1b894c8b6327","slug":"heavy-heat-made-people-bothered","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u092b\u094d\u092b \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u092f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940! \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0947, 43 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.