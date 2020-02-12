शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Hearing on Behmai incident today, Phoolan devi shot 20 people standing in line

बेहमई कांड पर आज होगी सुनवाई, फूलन ने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 11:10 AM IST
फूलन देवी
1 of 5
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात के बेहमई कांड में आज सुनवाई होगी। एसपी ने मूल केस डायरी ढूंढने के लिए 10 दिन का समय मांगा था। 14 फरवरी 1981 को डकैत फूलन देवी और उसके गिरोह ने बेहमई गांव में धावा बोलकर 20 लोगों की हत्या कर दी थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
news in up dacoit crime news up news court news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election Results: कौन जीता-कौन हारा, यहां एक-एक सीट का अपडेट

12 फरवरी 2020

जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते आप विधायक अखिलेश पति त्रिपाठी।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: IAS की तैयारी करने दिल्ली गया था ये शख्स, तीसरी बार बना 'आप' का विधायक

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
कानपुर में हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर हिंसा में एएमयू के पूर्व छात्रों के शामिल होने की आशंका, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को मिला इनपुट

12 फरवरी 2020

इन्ही पगडंडियों में खेलकूद कर बड़ा हुआ था विकास। उन्ही पगडंडियों से आज गुज़रा ताबूत।
Kanpur

नम आंखों से दी गई बांदा के लाल को अंतिम विदाई, दादा की तबीयत बिगड़ी, शहीद के छोटे भाई ने दी मुखाग्नि

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
money
Prayagraj

पीएफः तीन लाख से अधिक का भविष्य अंधेरे में, कई कंपनियां नहीं जमा कर रही हैं अपना हिस्सा

12 फरवरी 2020

आईजी मोहित अग्रवाल की गोद में गौरी
Kanpur

अनाथ गौरी को आईजी ने लिया था गोद, बोले बनाऊंगा आईपीएस, अब सीएम से मिले इनाम से कराई एक लाख की एफडी

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पति के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपट कर पत्नी नंदनी की निकली चीख़
Banda

नक्सली हमले में शहीद हुए पति के पार्थिव शरीर से लिपट कर रोई पत्नी, बोली कैसे जिऊंगी तुम्हारे बिना

12 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: hearing on new death warrant in patiala house court may come today
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः आज आ सकती है दोषियों की फांसी की नई तारीख, मां-बाप ने कोर्ट में लगाई गुहार

12 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
यूपी बोर्ड
Prayagraj

यूपी बोर्ड ने जारी किया हेल्पलाइन नंंबर, परीक्षार्थी अपनी जिज्ञासाओंं का पा सकेंगे समाधान

12 फरवरी 2020

bjp leader munesh
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, मां के प्रेम संबंधों की जानकारी बेटे को भी थी!

12 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की बचपन की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कॉलेज में ऐसे दिखते थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, हिंदुत्व के लगाव में घर छोड़ा, मां ने सोचा-नौकरी करने गए

12 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में योगी को भगवा वेष में देख चौंक गए थे पिता, बोले- ये क्या हाल बनाया है, घर चलो

12 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड में घर पहुंचे योगी को देख भावुक हुए थे मां-बाप, कहा- यहां रहने नहीं, भिक्षा लेने आया हूं

12 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

जब योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पहली बार दिखाया था दबंग अंदाज, एसएसपी भी सोच रहे होंगे-ये हैं कौन?

12 फरवरी 2020

अपने भक्त द्वारा खरीदी हुई गाड़ी का परीक्षण करते हुए सीएम योगी, साथ में नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
Gorakhpur

वाहन चलाया तो बुरी तरह घायल हो गए थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, भंडारे में सीखे सबक को कभी नहीं भूले

12 फरवरी 2020

सीएम योगी और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने एक साथ रैली की थी। (फाइल)
Gorakhpur

सीएम योगी ऐसे बने थे हिंदुत्व के 'पोस्टर ब्वॉय', अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने दिया था खास नारा

12 फरवरी 2020

delhi election result 2020
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: लगे रहो केजरीवाल गाने पर लगाए ठुमके, जमकर उड़ा गुलाल, जश्न में डूबे 'आप' समर्थक

12 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
Kanpur

कानपुर के शाहीन बाग में सीएए विरोध प्रदर्शन हुआ उग्र, मिनरल वॉटर की बोतल के साथ बांटी गई बिरियानी

12 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

शारीरिक परीक्षण में इतने अंक लेने वाले युवाओं को स्पेशल फोर्स में जाने का मौका

12 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल।
Chandigarh

जन्माष्टमी को जन्मे, घर का नाम था किशन, बस अड्डे पर चलाई किराने की दुकान, पढ़ें केजरीवाल की कहानी

12 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल और उनके दादा स्व. मंगलचंद केजरीवाल
Chandigarh

जब केजरीवाल के दादा की रणनीति के आगे हारे थे पूर्व सीएम, ऐसे कांग्रेस का किला किया था ध्वस्त

12 फरवरी 2020

वाहनों का जाम
Agra

कारगर साबित नहीं हुआ यातायात पुलिस का प्लान, तीन घंटे में जाम, देखें तस्वीरें

12 फरवरी 2020

फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

गुजरात में मिला 8 फीट लंबा पायथन, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद जंगल में छोड़ा गया सांप

गुजरात के छोटा उदयपुर में एक 8 फीट लंबा पायथन मिला। जिसके बाद वन विभाग उसे पकड़कर जंगल में छोड़ दिया।

12 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू 1:20

जम्मू-कश्मीर में आग लगने से गिरी इमारत, चल रहा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन

12 फरवरी 2020

कांग्रेस 1:38

दिल्ली चुनाव नतीजे : कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा का इस्तीफा, कहा- ऐसे कैसे जीत गए केजरीवाल

12 फरवरी 2020

आप 2:02

दिल्ली नतीजा 2020 : 'आप' विधायक नरेश यादव पर जानलेवा हमला, एक कार्यकर्ता की मौत

12 फरवरी 2020

प्रवेश वर्मा 1:20

Delhi Election Results 2020: भाजपा की हार के बाद आक्रामक दिखने वाले प्रवेश वर्मा पड़े नरम

11 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited