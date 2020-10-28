शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Hearing in Bikeru case will now be held on November 30, due to Corona, the accused could not be produced in the court

बिकरू कांड में अब 30 नवंबर को होगी सुनवाई, कोरोना के चलते आरोपियों की अदालत में नहीं हो सकी पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 07:56 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में मंगलवार को अदालत में सुनवाई फिर से टल गई। मालूम हो कि 2 दो जुलाई को बिकरूगांव में दबिश देेने गए सीओ समेत आठ पुलिस कर्मी कुख्यात विकास दुबे के साथ मुठभेड़ में शहीद हो गए थे। इस मामले में पुलिस ने हत्या, डकैती समेत कई गंभीर धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने अब तक 35 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा है।
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
