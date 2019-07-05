शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Head of Village brutally murdered and his wife is critical

13 साल पहले शुरु हुई दुश्मनी अब पूर्व प्रधान को कुल्हाड़ी से काट दी दर्दनाक मौत, गांव बन गया छावनी 

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Fri, 05 Jul 2019 09:24 PM IST
खून से लथपथ ग्राम प्रधान को ले जाती एंबूलेंस
1 of 6
खून से लथपथ ग्राम प्रधान को ले जाती एंबूलेंस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव में वर्षों से चल रही मुकदमेबाजी और सुलह का दबाव न मानने पर बिहार थाना क्षेत्र के छांछीराई खेड़ा गांव में की गई पूर्व प्रधान की हत्या के बाद से सन्नाटा पसरा है। कानपुर के हैलट में भर्ती उसकी पत्नी की हालत अभी गंभीर बनी हुई है। तनाव को देखते हुए पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया है। हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दो पुलिस टीमें संभावित स्थानों पर दबिश दे रही हैं।

 
