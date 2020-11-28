शादी की रस्मों के बीच पहुंची प्रेमिका, बोली चार साल से लिव इन में रह रहे थे फिर दुल्हन ने किया कुछ ऐसा

{"_id":"5fc1f7ed8ebc3e9be3464426","slug":"girlfriend-reached-between-wedding-ceremonies-boli-had-been-living-in-a-live-in-relationship-for-four-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fc1f7ed8ebc3e9be3464426","slug":"girlfriend-reached-between-wedding-ceremonies-boli-had-been-living-in-a-live-in-relationship-for-four-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc1f7ed8ebc3e9be3464426","slug":"girlfriend-reached-between-wedding-ceremonies-boli-had-been-living-in-a-live-in-relationship-for-four-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0938\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0935 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुल्हन
- फोटो : amar ujala