girl brutally murdered and misdeed in up

बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद हुई थी हत्या, पुलिस अभी तक नहीं जुटा पाई सबूत, अब लिए पिता के खून के नमूने

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 09:27 PM IST
कुठौंद में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद मौके पर जांच करते एसएसपी
1 of 5
कुठौंद में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद मौके पर जांच करते एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन के कुठौंद में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या का मामला सुलझने के बजाय उलझता ही जा रहा है। दो दिन से मामला दर्ज होने के बावजूद पुलिस दोनों आरोपियों को थाने में ही बैठाए है। पुलिस अभी तक उनपर लगे आरोप के साक्ष्य नहीं जुटा पाई है। ग्रामीण दोनों को निर्दोष बता रहे हैं।

 
कुठौंद में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद मौके पर जांच करते एसएसपी
कुठौंद में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म के बाद मौके पर जांच करते एसएसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम की हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे थे डीआईजी
मासूम की हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे थे डीआईजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तानाव की स्थिती में भारी फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई है
गांव में तानाव की स्थिती में भारी फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्ची का खून से लथपथ शरीर देख पुलिस की भी रूह कांप गई थी
बच्ची का खून से लथपथ शरीर देख पुलिस की भी रूह कांप गई थी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तैनात है पुलिस
गांव में तैनात है पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
