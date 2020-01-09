शहर चुनें

friend saw him lifting the sack, he said, do weightlifting, now he is winning gold and silver

पकौड़ी का ठेला लगाने वाला वेट लिफ्टिंग में जीत रहा सोना-चांदी, दोस्त ने बोरी उठाते देखा तो कहा ये...

12 Jan 2020
अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है
अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
‘मेहनत के दिए जलाए जा, सफलता के परचम लहराए जा, दुख सुख तो आते रहेंगे जीवन में, तू जीवन को आगे बढ़ाए जा’ यह कहावत वेट लिफ्टर अनुज साहू पर सटीक बैठती है। बाकरगंज चौराहे पर पकौड़ी का ठेला लगाने वाला अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है।

 
