पकौड़ी का ठेला लगाने वाला वेट लिफ्टिंग में जीत रहा सोना-चांदी, दोस्त ने बोरी उठाते देखा तो कहा ये...

{"_id":"5e173c6e8ebc3e87952b3c0a","slug":"friend-saw-him-lifting-the-sack-he-said-do-weightlifting-now-he-is-winning-gold-and-silver","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0915\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0920\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0935\u0947\u091f \u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e-\u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0947\u00a0\u092c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अनुज वेट लिफ्टिंग में शहर का नाम रोशन कर रहा है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वेट लिफ्टिंग प्रतियोगिता में अनुज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रात को पकौड़ी का ठेला लगाए अनुज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला