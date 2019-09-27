यूपी: बुंदेलखंड में बारिश-बिजली के कहर से पांच की मौत पांच दर्जन मकान ढहे, तीन झुलसे

{"_id":"5d8e317b8ebc3e93d22905b5","slug":"four-people-died-due-to-heavy-rain-and-lightning-in-bundelkhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936-\u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0922\u0939\u0947, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारी बारिश के बाद उफनाई मंदाकिनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढह गया वृद्ध का मकान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर में मतगणना के दौरान होती झमाझम बारिश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तालाबों में तब्दील हुए गांव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश के बाद जलमग्न सड़क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश ने छीन लीं तीन जिंदगियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला