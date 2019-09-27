शहर चुनें

यूपी: बुंदेलखंड में बारिश-बिजली के कहर से पांच की मौत पांच दर्जन मकान ढहे, तीन झुलसे

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 09:38 PM IST
भारी बारिश के बाद उफनाई मंदाकिनी
1 of 6
भारी बारिश के बाद उफनाई मंदाकिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुंदेलखंड और कानपुर आसपास के जिलों में बृहस्पतिवार से शुरू बारिश शुक्रवार को भी होती रही। इस दौरान पांच दर्जन से ज्यादा कच्चे मकान धराशायी हो गए। मकान ढहने से कानपुर के घाटमपुर क्षेत्र में अधेड़ की मौत हो गई। अन्य जिलों में दो दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। बुंदेलखंड में बिजली गिरने से तीन की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन झुलस गए।
 
भारी बारिश के बाद उफनाई मंदाकिनी
भारी बारिश के बाद उफनाई मंदाकिनी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ढह गया वृद्ध का मकान
ढह गया वृद्ध का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हमीरपुर में मतगणना के दौरान होती झमाझम बारिश
हमीरपुर में मतगणना के दौरान होती झमाझम बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तालाबों में तब्दील हुए गांव
तालाबों में तब्दील हुए गांव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारी बारिश के बाद जलमग्न सड़क
भारी बारिश के बाद जलमग्न सड़क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश ने छीन लीं तीन जिंदगियां
बारिश ने छीन लीं तीन जिंदगियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
