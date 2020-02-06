शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kannauj ›   Five people died in painful accident in Kannauj

कन्नौज: एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत, हादसे का मंजर देख हर कोई सिहर उठा, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 11:58 AM IST
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
1 of 7
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज के उमर्दा स्थित निचली गंग नहर में बुधवार सुबह बड़ा हादसा हो गया। नहर की सकरी पटरी से गुजर रही सिपाही की कार बाइक सवार को रास्ता देने के प्रयास में अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में पलट गई। हादसे में सिपाही की पत्नी, दो बच्चे, बहन और भांजे की मौत हो गई। सिपाही, मां, बहन और भांजी को मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराया गया है। सिपाही का पांच माह का भांजा लापता है।

उसकी तलाश के लिए नहर में जाल बंधवाया गया है। एसपी ने एटा से एसडीआरएफ (राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल)की टीम बुलवाई है। जिलाधिकारी रवींद्र कुमार, एसपी अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह भारी फोर्स के साथ मौके पर डटे रहे। परिजनों ने लापरवाही का आरोप लगाकर हंगामा किया। पुलिस से झड़प भी हुई। काफी समझाने के सवा पांच घंटे बाद शव उठ सके। हादसा इंदरगढ़ थानाक्षेत्र के उमर्दा कस्बे के पास चटरुआपुर गांव के सामने हुआ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
up news painful accident five people died painful accident in kannauj accident in kannauj
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन, बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता, देखें रियल टाइम अपडेट

6 फरवरी 2020

Driver saved many life in Gorakhpur after miscreants Stones pelted on roadways bus
Gorakhpur

यूपी: जनरथ बस पर बदमाशों का धावा, लूटने को बरसाईं ईंटें, ड्राइवर ने बचा लीं बहुत जिंदगियां

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
श्रीनगर मुठभेड़
Jammu

लेडी सिंघमः आतंकियों पर टूट पड़ीं संतो देवी, दो को किया ढेर, तीसरे को जिंदा दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

जफरयाब जीलानी, डॉ कल्बे सादिक, मौलाना खालिद
Lucknow

सरकार की ओर से मस्जिद के लिए मिली जमीन, धर्मगुरुओं ने कहीं ये बातें

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
(फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर मेट्रो को लेकर CM योगी के दो बड़े ऐलान, देखें क्या होगा रूट, कहां-कहां बनेंगे स्टेशन?

6 फरवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

रवि किशन के घर पर ओमपुरी
Gorakhpur

तेज बारिश में बहुत रोए थे रवि किशन, जब कर्ज लेकर अस्पताल से छुड़ाई थी बेटी, दास्तां रुला देगी

6 फरवरी 2020

पाकिस्तानी और बांग्लादेशियों ने मांगी भारतीय नागरिकता
Gorakhpur

100 रुपये में भारतीय बन जाते थे ये पाकिस्तानी-बांग्लादेशी, कानून पास होते ही मांगी नागरिकता

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक चित्र
Chandigarh

ट्रैफिक चालान से बचना है तो ये तरीका अपनाएं, न लाइसेंस चाहिए न आरसी...टेंशन फ्री होगी ड्राइविंग

6 फरवरी 2020

घटना होते ही मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सड़क हादसे में चार युवकों की हुई थी मौत, गांव में ही जलेगी चिता, विदेश से आएंगे सबके पिता

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर जुटे चीनी नागरिक।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वायरस: नेपाल से आने वाले चीनी पर्यटकों की भारत में एंट्री पर रोक, नया वीजा भी नहीं

6 फरवरी 2020

हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
Gorakhpur

छेड़खानी होते ही हाइवे पर हिम्मत न दिखाती बहनें तो गोरखपुर में भी हो जाता 'हैदराबाद जैसा कांड'

6 फरवरी 2020

सोना
Gorakhpur

घर में सोना रखा है तो जरूर जाननी चाहिए आयकर की ये शर्त, वरना जब्त होना तय

6 फरवरी 2020

डाकघर में लोगों की लगी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

बैंकों का बड़ा नियम डाकघर में लागू, बचत खाता है तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, वरना जुर्माना तय है

6 फरवरी 2020

maitree pushpa
Gorakhpur

वह प्रेमपत्र लिखता रहा, मैं करियर बना बैठी, मैत्रेयी पुष्पा के निजी जिंदगी पर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

6 फरवरी 2020

New year 2020 will be special for Gorakhpur residents 20 gifts will be available
Gorakhpur

साल 2020 में गोरखपुर को मिलेंगी ये 20 बड़ी सौगातें, रहने वाले गर्व करेंगे कि गोरखपुरी हैं

6 फरवरी 2020

Gorakhnath tempal
Gorakhpur

जिस तरह से गोरक्षपीठ से मिला ये संदेश, वैसा ही अयोध्या में बनने वाले राम मंदिर से भी मिलेगा

6 फरवरी 2020

हाउस बोट
Jammu

संकट के दौर से गुजर रहा कश्मीर का व्यावसायिक तबका, अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के छह महीने बाद ऐसी है तस्वीर

6 फरवरी 2020

समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस कन्नन गोपीनाथन व संदीप पांडेय
Lucknow

CAA: समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व आईएएस अफसर गोपीनाथन, बोले- संविधान का हनन है नागरिकता संशोधन कानून

6 फरवरी 2020

valentines day
Meerut

वैलेंटाइंस के लिए सजे बाजार, फूलों और उपहारों के साथ होगा प्यार का इजहार, ये दिन होंगे खास

6 फरवरी 2020

दंपती के फाइल फोटो
Agra

सर्राफ दंपती हत्याकांडः पुलिस को मिली हत्यारोपियों की रिमांड, सामने आएंगे अहम 'सबूत'

6 फरवरी 2020

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

देह व्यापारः हिंदी सीख रही थीं विदेशी युवतियां, पुलिस पूछताछ में मिले 'दलालों' के नंबर

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें पल्लवी त्रिपाठी की कविता 'भले हो देर पर होंगी मेरी पहचान की बातें'

Kavya cake spoken poetry by Pallavi tripathi काव्य कैफ़े - सुनें पल्लवी त्रिपाठी की कविता 'भले हो देर पर होंगी मेरी पहचान की बातें'

6 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 1:31

कोरोनावायरस का हीरा कारोबार पर असर, सूरत के हीरा कारोबारियों को झेलना होगा नुकसान

6 फरवरी 2020

शादी 1:56

चीन की युवती ने बंगाल में रचाई शादी, कोरोनावायरस की वजह से शादी में नहीं पहुंचे रिश्तेदार

6 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी 1:05

चीन और कोरोनावायरस पर राहुल गांधी का बयान, व्यापारियों ने पैसा चीन में डाला और वहां वायरस हो गया

6 फरवरी 2020

कन्हैया कुमार 1:18

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव, हमले में हुए घायल

5 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited