उत्तर भारत में पहली बार किन्नरों ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, देखें तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 30 Jun 2019 01:51 PM IST
किन्नरों ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा
किन्नरों ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर भारत में पहली बार किन्नरोत्सव के ट्रांस एक्स फैक्टर फैशन शो और म्यूजिकल नाइट शनिवार को कानपुर के लाजपत भवन में आयोजित हुआ। इसमें दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, लखनऊ और कानपुर के 25 किन्नरों ने कैट वॉक किया। इन्हें देख दर्शकों ने जमकर तालियां बजाईं। तय हुआ कि अब ये 25 किन्नर आम लोगों की तरह ही तालियां बजाएंगे। वहीं, मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व पार्षद काजल किरण ने किन्नरों के हौसला अफजाई के लिए आयोजकों को बधाई दी। कहा कि इतना मान-सम्मान मिलना हमारा सौभाग्य है।
