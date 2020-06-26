शहर चुनें
लॉकडाउन में काम छिनने पर मुंबई से लौटे थे चाचा भतीजे, सहन नहीं हुई आर्थिक तंगी तो ट्रेन से कटकर दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 12:24 AM IST
ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर चाचा भतीजे ने दी जान
ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर चाचा भतीजे ने दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में फतेहपुर के अल्लीपुर में आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे रिश्ते के चाचा-भतीजे ने ट्रेन से कटकर जान दे दी। दोनों लॉकडाउन के दौरान 15 मई को मुंबई से लौटे थे। परिजनों ने बताया कि दोनों सुबह किसी से पैसे लेने की बात कहकर निकले थे। इसके बाद घटना की जानकारी मिली।  

 
ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर चाचा भतीजे ने दी जान
ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर चाचा भतीजे ने दी जान - फोटो : amar ujala
खून से सनी लाशे देख मच गया कोहराम
खून से सनी लाशे देख मच गया कोहराम - फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन में लौटे थे घर
लॉकडाउन में लौटे थे घर - फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते परिजन
रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : amar ujala
घर से कम पर जाने की बात कह कर निकले थे
घर से कम पर जाने की बात कह कर निकले थे - फोटो : amar ujala
