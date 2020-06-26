लॉकडाउन में काम छिनने पर मुंबई से लौटे थे चाचा भतीजे, सहन नहीं हुई आर्थिक तंगी तो ट्रेन से कटकर दी जान

{"_id":"5ef639e32e3ab46da0677160","slug":"financial-crisis-due-lockdown-uncle-and-nephew-gave-his-life-to-jumped-in-front-of-train","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u091b\u093f\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947, \u0938\u0939\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर चाचा भतीजे ने दी जान
खून से सनी लाशे देख मच गया कोहराम
लॉकडाउन में लौटे थे घर
रोते बिलखते परिजन
घर से कम पर जाने की बात कह कर निकले थे
