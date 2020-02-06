स्वीकार नहीं पांचवीं बेटी...अस्पताल में छोड़ दी लावारिस, पिता बोला कोई लेकर आया तो मार दूंगा

{"_id":"5e3c1c608ebc3ee5ca394d92","slug":"fifth-daughter-left-unclaimed-in-hospital-father-said-i-will-kill-if-someone-take-her-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940...\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्ची को गोद में लिए दाई और उसे खिलाती नर्स ममता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c1c608ebc3ee5ca394d92","slug":"fifth-daughter-left-unclaimed-in-hospital-father-said-i-will-kill-if-someone-take-her-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940...\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नर्स ममता बच्ची को खिलाती हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c1c608ebc3ee5ca394d92","slug":"fifth-daughter-left-unclaimed-in-hospital-father-said-i-will-kill-if-someone-take-her-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940...\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्ची को दुलार करती नर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c1c608ebc3ee5ca394d92","slug":"fifth-daughter-left-unclaimed-in-hospital-father-said-i-will-kill-if-someone-take-her-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940...\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्ची को मां बाप अस्पताल में ही छोड़ गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c1c608ebc3ee5ca394d92","slug":"fifth-daughter-left-unclaimed-in-hospital-father-said-i-will-kill-if-someone-take-her-home","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940...\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल जहां बच्ची का जन्म हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला