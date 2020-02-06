सीएम योगी कल बंधक बनाए गए 25 बच्चों को करेंगे सम्मानित, 11 घंटे मौत के साये में रहकर निकले थे

{"_id":"5e3c31aa8ebc3ee61a2ae8d5","slug":"cm-yogi-will-honored-25-children-tomorrow-who-hostage-for-11-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f 25 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924,\u00a011 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रूखाबाद में 11 घंटे तक बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c31aa8ebc3ee61a2ae8d5","slug":"cm-yogi-will-honored-25-children-tomorrow-who-hostage-for-11-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f 25 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924,\u00a011 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c31aa8ebc3ee61a2ae8d5","slug":"cm-yogi-will-honored-25-children-tomorrow-who-hostage-for-11-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f 25 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924,\u00a011 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईंटों व हथौड़ों से ग्रामीणों ने तोड़ा था गेट, बंधक बच्चों को मुक्त कराने में मारा गया था सुभाष
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3c31aa8ebc3ee61a2ae8d5","slug":"cm-yogi-will-honored-25-children-tomorrow-who-hostage-for-11-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f 25 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924,\u00a011 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छुड़ाए गए बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3c31aa8ebc3ee61a2ae8d5","slug":"cm-yogi-will-honored-25-children-tomorrow-who-hostage-for-11-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0932 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0917\u090f 25 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u00a0\u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0924,\u00a011 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
farrukhabad hostage case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला