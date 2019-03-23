शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   father in law opposed to play holi with daughter in law

ससुर ने किया हाेली पर बहू को रंग लगाने का विरोध, दरिंदों ने दंपति को पीट-पीट कर उतारा मौत के घाट

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 12:08 AM IST
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
1 of 5
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर के महाराजपुर में शुक्रवार को रंग लगाने को लेकर निषाद और पासी बिरादरी के लोगों में हुए विवाद में विजय प्रकाश पासी (33) और उसकी पत्नी रीना (30) की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। निषाद पक्ष के लोगों ने पासी परिवार पर लाठी-डंडे व धारदार हथियार से हमला किया। सिर पर चोट लगने से दोनों की जान गई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
holi holi 2019 holi 2019 news holi news double murders in kanpur double murder in holi holi double murder case murder news crime news crime in up up crime news crime news up husband wife death husband wife murderers
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

लाेकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए साक्षी महाराज ने रचा व्यूह, बीजेपी ने दिया टिकट तो उड़ी विरोधियों की नींद

22 मार्च 2019

भाजपा प्रत्याशी माला राज्यलक्ष्मी शाह
Dehradun

टिकट मिलने की खुशी में भर आईं भाजपा प्रत्याशी शाह की आंखें, बधाई लेने के बाद हुईं भावुक, तस्वीरें...

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
सैफई में सजे मुलायम सिंह और शिवपाल के अलग-अलग मंच
Kanpur

सैफई में सजे दो मंच, मुलायम सिंह और शिवपाल ने अलग-अलग मनाई होली, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

भगत सिंह को फांसी होने की खबर मिलते ही जानिए क्या बोले थे महात्मा गांधी?

22 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

यादव परिवार की दरार, भाई शिवपाल को छाेड़ बेटे अखिलेश का मुलायम ने थामा हाथ, खेली फूलों की होली

22 मार्च 2019

मृतकों के परिजन
Kanpur

गंगा नदी में होली की दारू पार्टी करने गए थे पांच दोस्त, एक गलती से हुई तीन मौतें, मच गया हड़कंप

22 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

salman khan tweet not contesting elections for any political party
Shimla

सलमान खान ने बहन के ससुराल वालों को दिया झटका

22 मार्च 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Kanpur

खून से सनी कुल्हाड़ी लेकर थाने पहुंचा युवक तो उड़ गए पुलिस के होेश, बोला भाई को मौत दे कर आ रहा हूं

22 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
बीजेपी
Dehradun

मिशन 2019: ये है उत्तराखंड में भाजपा के इन 5 'महारथियों' की ताकत, जानिए उनके बारे में खास बातें

22 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी, डॉ मुरली मनोहर जोशी
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: भाजपा की पहली सूची से गर्मायी राजनीति, राष्ट्रीय मुख्यालय पर रही प्रत्याशियों की निगाह

22 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
yadav family holi celebration news and lok sabha election 2019
Kanpur

रंगों में कई रंग: शायद ही कभी मुलायम परिवार ने ऐसे मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

बीसी खंडूड़ी
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड की पौड़ी सीट पर जनरल खंडूड़ी के बेटे और चेले के बीच होगी जंग

22 मार्च 2019

Actress yami gautam pays obeisance at Jwalamukhi Temple Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

यामी ने ज्वालामुखी मंदिर में नवाया शीश, झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे प्रशंसक

22 मार्च 2019

हस्तिनापुर
Meerut

भारत: पांच ऐसे ऐतिहासिक स्थल, जिन्हें देखने विदेशों से आते हैं पर्यटक, ये रही सभी की मान्यता

22 मार्च 2019

अजय टम्टा
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: भाजपा के केंद्रीय नेतृत्व ने अल्मोड़ा में अजय टम्टा को दिया टिकट तो इनको लगा झटका

22 मार्च 2019

रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
Dehradun

सत्ता संग्राम 2019: हरिद्वार सीट पर भाजपा ने निशंक क्यों लगाया दांव, एक क्लिक में पढ़िए...

22 मार्च 2019

भगत सिंह
Chandigarh

शहीदी दिवस: मौका मिलने पर भी जेल से भागे नहीं थे भगत सिंह, जानिए 8 अनकही बातें

22 मार्च 2019

माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: नामांकन से पहले टिहरी सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी माला राज्यलक्ष्मी शाह के साथ उमड़ा हुजूम

22 मार्च 2019

हुसैनीवाला बॉर्डर रेलवे स्टेशन
Chandigarh

शहीदी दिवसः देखिए देश का आखिरी रेलवे स्टेशन, जहां तक 12 महीने में सिर्फ दो बार जाती है ट्रेन

22 मार्च 2019

अजय भट्ट
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: नैनीताल सीट पर इनकी ना ने खोली अजय भट्ट के टिकट की राह

22 मार्च 2019

माला राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह
Dehradun

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तराखंड की इस सीट पर भाजपा ने किया राजपरिवार पर भरोसा, रानी फिर लड़ेंगी चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
Chandigarh

24 मार्च तय हुई थी, पर 11 घंटे पहले दे दी गई थी शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह को फांसी, जानें क्यों?

22 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल पर पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी
घटनास्थल पर पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन
रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक दंपति
मृतक दंपति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.