फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष ने घर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर लगाए थे बम, एक साथ कर सकता था कई धमाके

{"_id":"5e3581ca8ebc3e4b12418b55","slug":"farrukhabad-subhash-planted-bombs-on-the-premises-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3581ca8ebc3e4b12418b55","slug":"farrukhabad-subhash-planted-bombs-on-the-premises-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3581ca8ebc3e4b12418b55","slug":"farrukhabad-subhash-planted-bombs-on-the-premises-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों तक 23 बच्चों को बना रखा था बंधक
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e3581ca8ebc3e4b12418b55","slug":"farrukhabad-subhash-planted-bombs-on-the-premises-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e3581ca8ebc3e4b12418b55","slug":"farrukhabad-subhash-planted-bombs-on-the-premises-of-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0916\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926: \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947-\u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u092e, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e\u00a0\u0915\u0908 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala