farrukhabad: Subhash planted bombs on the premises of the house

फर्रूखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष ने घर के चप्पे-चप्पे पर लगाए थे बम, एक साथ कर सकता था कई धमाके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रूखाबाद, Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 07:48 PM IST
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद में स्वाट टीम के सिपाही सोलर प्लेट से कमरे की बैटरी से जुडेे़े तार नहीं काटते तो सुभाष को धमाके करने से कोई नहीं रोक पाता। हालांकि सिपाहियों ने तार बिजली गुल करने के लिए काट दिया था। अब सुभाष के खात्मे के बाद पुलिस ने मकान में बारीकी से जांच की तो बैटरी के तार व सोलर प्लेट के तार एक जैसे देखकर दंग रह गई। सुभाष ने घर के चारों ओर के अलावा छत पर भी बम लगाए थे।

 
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम
इसी घर में बच्चों को बनाया गया था बंधक, चप्पे चप्पे पर सुभाष ने लगाए थे बम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों तक 23 बच्चों को बना रखा था बंधक
सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों तक 23 बच्चों को बना रखा था बंधक - फोटो : amar ujala
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
