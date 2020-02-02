पुलिस ने सुभाष और रूबी के शव देने के लिए किया फोन, क्रूर बेटे-बहू को देखने से मां ने किया इनकार

{"_id":"5e35c55e8ebc3e971b5c001e","slug":"police-calls-to-give-the-bodies-of-subhash-and-ruby-to-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928,\u00a0\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e35c55e8ebc3e971b5c001e","slug":"police-calls-to-give-the-bodies-of-subhash-and-ruby-to-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928,\u00a0\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छूटने के बाद बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे, अंजली और अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e35c55e8ebc3e971b5c001e","slug":"police-calls-to-give-the-bodies-of-subhash-and-ruby-to-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928,\u00a0\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रामीणों की पिटाई से आरोपी सुभाष की पत्नी की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e35c55e8ebc3e971b5c001e","slug":"police-calls-to-give-the-bodies-of-subhash-and-ruby-to-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928,\u00a0\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे सुरक्षित निकाले गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e35c55e8ebc3e971b5c001e","slug":"police-calls-to-give-the-bodies-of-subhash-and-ruby-to-mother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092d\u093e\u0937 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928,\u00a0\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947-\u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुछ ऐसा था माहौल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला