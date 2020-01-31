Farrukhabad Hostage Case: रात 12.30 बजे आक्रोशित हुई भीड़, हथौड़ा व ईंटें मार तोड़ा दरवाजा

{"_id":"5e33ccdf8ebc3e99ef4f8da5","slug":"farrukhabad-hostage-case-crowd-raged-at-12-30-pm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Farrukhabad Hostage Case: \u0930\u093e\u0924\u00a012.30 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0939\u0925\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0935 \u0908\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फर्रुखाबाद: रात को भड़की भीड़ तो सुरक्षित निकल पाए बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद: अपहरणकर्ता सुभाष बाथम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सभी बच्चे सुरक्षित छुड़ाए गए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद: सिरफिरे ने 11 घंटों से 23 बच्चों को बना कर रखा बंधक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षित बचाए बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद: घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला