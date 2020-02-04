दवा एजेंट के अपहरण का मामला: फिल्म स्पेशल-26 देखकर बना फर्जी रॉ अफसर, अब पहुंचा सलाखाें के पीछे

{"_id":"5e39a1539b722471644a4328","slug":"fake-raw-officer-made-after-watching-film-special-26","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0935\u093e \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e: \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932-26 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0930\u0949 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी सतेंद्र को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त सारे आराेपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने दवा एजेंट (नीली जैकेट में) को बचाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने आरोपी को मुठभेड़ में मारी थी गोली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से छूटने के बाद दवा एजेंट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला