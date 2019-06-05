PHOTOS: ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की, गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर एक दूसरे को गले लगाकर दी बधाई

{"_id":"5cf759e8bdec2207843c1114","slug":"eid-2019-people-wishes-each-other-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0908\u0926 \u0909\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf759e8bdec2207843c1114","slug":"eid-2019-people-wishes-each-other-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0908\u0926 \u0909\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf759e8bdec2207843c1114","slug":"eid-2019-people-wishes-each-other-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0908\u0926 \u0909\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf759e8bdec2207843c1114","slug":"eid-2019-people-wishes-each-other-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0908\u0926 \u0909\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf759e8bdec2207843c1114","slug":"eid-2019-people-wishes-each-other-in-these-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0908\u0926 \u0909\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u092e\u093e\u091c \u0905\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0940, \u0917\u093f\u0932\u0947-\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला