PHOTOS: ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की, गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर एक दूसरे को गले लगाकर दी बधाई

PHOTOS: ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की, गिले-शिकवे भुलाकर एक दूसरे को गले लगाकर दी बधाई

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 11:52 AM IST
ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की
1 of 5
ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरे भारत में आज ईद उल फितर का त्योहार हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। एक माह से रमजान रख रहे रोजेदारों ने ईद की नमाज अदा कर एक दूसरे को गले लगाकर ईद की मुबारकबाद दी। अल्लाह से देश में अमन-चैन बनाए रखने की दुआ मांगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की
ईद उल फितर की नमाज अदा की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम
सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ईद मुबारक: यूपी के इन शहरों में कुछ ऐसे मनाया गया ईद का त्योहार

पूरे देश में ईद की रौनक देखी जा रही है। ईद की इसी रौनक और उसके पैगाम को दिखाती ये तस्वीरें उत्तर प्रदेश से हैं जहां लखनऊ,प्रयागराज और अलीगढ़ में नमाज अदा कर एक दूसरे को ईद की मुबारकबाद दी।

5 जून 2019

